Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy visits U.S. 5th Fleet

201105-N-IO414-1157 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 05, 2020) Mineman 2nd Class Tommy Dao, left, from Houston, Texas, speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith aboard the mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) during a visit to the Naval Support Activity Bahrain waterfront, Nov. 5. MCPON Smith is visiting Sailors and families stationed overseas to better understand quality of life, force protection challenges, and vital mission sets of U.S. 5th Fleet units and the role they play in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

Date Taken: 11.05.2020
Location: MANAMA, MANAMA, BH
Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US