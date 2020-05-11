Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Visits U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 1 of 3]

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Visits U.S. 5th Fleet

    MANAMA, MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Crouch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    201105-N-IO414-1322 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 05, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith, right, speaks with the last Sailor in line after a socially distanced all-hands call on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 5. MCPON Smith is visiting Sailors and families stationed overseas to better understand the quality of life, force protection challenges, and vital mission sets of U.S. 5th Fleet units and the role they play in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

