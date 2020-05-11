Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy visits U.S. 5th Fleet

201105-N-IO414-1322 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 05, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Ariana Kaplan, from Tucson, Arizona, speaks with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith during a socially distanced all-hands call on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov. 5. MCPON Smith is visiting Sailors and families stationed overseas to better understand quality of life, force protection challenges, and vital mission sets of U.S. 5th Fleet units and the role they play in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)

Date Taken: 11.05.2020
Location: MANAMA, MANAMA, BH
Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US