A Soldier assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares a Mine Clearing Line Charge during live fires at the companies recent rotation to JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 20:42 Photo ID: 6416703 VIRIN: 201018-A-NO077-692 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 395.95 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01 [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.