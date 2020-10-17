Pre Combat Checks

U.S Army 1LT Thomas Honor, Tockarshewsky assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts Pre Combat Inspections, on Soldier’s special equipment that will be used to provide freedom of maneuver during an night operation. In support of the 1-27 Wolfhounds during the companies recent rotation to JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

