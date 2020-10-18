U.S Army SSG Axel Pulliza and 1LT Thomas Honor, Tockarshewsky

assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Receive an Operation Order (OPORD) at 0030 inside the Company Command Post (CP). During the companies recent rotation to JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 20:42 Photo ID: 6416702 VIRIN: 201018-A-NO077-306 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 574.92 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01 [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.