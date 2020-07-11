Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo Winged Warriors rescue Panamanian citizens [Image 4 of 4]

    JTF-Bravo Winged Warriors rescue Panamanian citizens

    PANAMA

    11.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force Bravo, rescues a group of Panamanian citizens in Panama, Nov.7, 2020, who lost their homes in a mudslide caused by Hurricane Eta. The mission of Joint Task Force-Bravo includes being prepared to support disaster relief operations in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, when directed by SOUTHCOM. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH-47
    Black Hawk
    Panama
    HH-60
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    UH-60
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

