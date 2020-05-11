U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation brigade train in a downed aircraft scenario with Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. A downed aircraft recovery team is a group of selected Soldiers who are able to quickly react to a crash and recover personnel and the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 09:12 Photo ID: 6416336 VIRIN: 201107-Z-IK914-105 Resolution: 1536x1152 Size: 645.4 KB Location: KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DART [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.