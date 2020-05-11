Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation brigade train in a downed aircraft scenario with Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. A downed aircraft recovery team is a group of selected Soldiers who are able to quickly react to a crash and recover personnel and the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Mayro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 09:12
    Photo ID: 6416330
    VIRIN: 201107-Z-IK914-101
    Resolution: 1152x1536
    Size: 200.81 KB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DART [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Ohio National Guard

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    Wisconsin National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard

    28th CAB

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Indiana National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    West Virginia National Guard

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    exercise

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Army Central

    PAARNG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    DART

    Michigan National Guard

    downed aircraft recovery team

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    OHARNG

    ARCENT

    OKARNG

    New Jersey National Guard

    628

    NJARNG

    INARNG

    MIARNG

    WIARNG

    Operation Spartan Shield

    104th Aviation Regiment

    WVARNG

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    NEARNG

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

