    Sailors speak about Warfighter of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors speak about Warfighter of the Week

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Raymundo Leos Jr., from Houston, speaks with Capt. Randy Peck, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during the Warfighter of the Week ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, Nov. 4, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Wooddy)

    Commanding Officer
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    Warfighter of the Week

