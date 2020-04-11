Sailors speak about Warfighter of the Week

U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Raymundo Leos Jr., from Houston, speaks with Capt. Randy Peck, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during the Warfighter of the Week ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, Nov. 4, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Wooddy)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US