    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Pittman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newly commissioned naval officer, Ens. Justin Evans, from Ash, North Carolina, receives his officer cover during a commissioning ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ikenna Tanaka)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2014
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 20:43
    Photo ID: 6416119
    VIRIN: 201030-N-IK880-0042
    Resolution: 6574x4696
    Size: 850.13 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor recieves cover [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    Commissioning Ceremony
    commissioning
    USS John C. Stennis

