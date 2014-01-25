Sailor recieves cover

Newly commissioned naval officer, Ens. Justin Evans, from Ash, North Carolina, receives his officer cover during a commissioning ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ikenna Tanaka)

