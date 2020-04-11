U.S. Navy Capt. Randy Peck, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Raymundo Leos Jr. the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, Nov. 4, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Wooddy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 20:43 Photo ID: 6416120 VIRIN: 201104-N-AC237-0004 Resolution: 4001x2858 Size: 1.09 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors pose for photograph [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.