Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior [Image 10 of 11]

    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Tyler, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, performs pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle prior to take-offs in support of exercise Crimson Warrior at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 4, 2020. Multi-domain integration exercises like Crimson Warrior strengthen NATO interoperability and test high-end capabilities in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:43
    Photo ID: 6415721
    VIRIN: 201104-F-PW483-0239
    Resolution: 7195x4504
    Size: 15.68 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th FW completes Crimson Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior
    48th FW completes Crimson Warrior

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAFE

    RAF Lakenheath

    Air Force

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Liberty Wing

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT