U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Tyler, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, performs pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle prior to take-offs in support of exercise Crimson Warrior at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 4, 2020. Multi-domain integration exercises like Crimson Warrior strengthen NATO interoperability and test high-end capabilities in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:43 Photo ID: 6415721 VIRIN: 201104-F-PW483-0239 Resolution: 7195x4504 Size: 15.68 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th FW completes Crimson Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.