U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Tyler, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, performs pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle prior to take-offs in support of exercise Crimson Warrior at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 4, 2020. Multi-domain integration exercises like Crimson Warrior strengthen NATO interoperability and test high-end capabilities in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6415721
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-PW483-0239
|Resolution:
|7195x4504
|Size:
|15.68 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th FW completes Crimson Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
