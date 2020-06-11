48th FW completes Crimson Warrior

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Forest Lovett, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief, maintains visual communication with aircrew during pre-flight checks in support of exercise Crimson Warrior at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2020. Multi-domain integration exercises like Crimson Warrior strengthen NATO interoperability and test high-end capabilities in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

