U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Thomas, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, clears an F-15C Eagle for take off in support of exercise Crimson Warrior, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 4, 2020. Multi-domain integration exercises like Crimson Warrior strengthen NATO interoperability and test high-end capabilities in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6415716
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-PW483-0240
|Resolution:
|4878x3256
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th FW completes Crimson Warrior [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
