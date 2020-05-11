201105-N-BO384-002

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2020) Lt. Timothy Nellis greets his son, Lucas and wife, Brittany after returning home from a seven-month deployment with Patrol Squadron 26. The squadron recently completed a deployment to Japan and El Salvador in support of U.S. 4th and 7th Fleet. (Photo by Kaylee LaRocque/Released)

