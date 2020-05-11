201105-N-BO384-002

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2020) Lt. Timothy Nellis greets his son, Lucas and wife, Brittany after returning home from a seven-month deployment with Patrol Squadron 26. The squadron recently completed a deployment to Japan and El Salvador in support of U.S. 4th and 7th Fleet. (Photo by Kaylee LaRocque/Released)

