201105-N-BO384-001

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 are greeted by Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11 leadership after returning to Naval Air Station Jacksonville following a seven-month deployment, Nov. 5. VP-26 recently completed the deployment to Japan and El Salvador in support of U.S. 4th and 7th Fleets. (Photo by Kaylee LaRocque/Released)

Date Taken: 11.05.2020