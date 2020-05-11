201105-N-BO384-001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 are greeted by Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11 leadership after returning to Naval Air Station Jacksonville following a seven-month deployment, Nov. 5. VP-26 recently completed the deployment to Japan and El Salvador in support of U.S. 4th and 7th Fleets. (Photo by Kaylee LaRocque/Released)

