201105-N-BO384-003

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 5, 2020) Lt. William Fitts of Patrol Squadron 26, hugs his children, from left, Crawford, Campbell and William after returning from a seven-month deployment to Japan and El Salvador. (Photo by Kaylee LaRocque/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:30
