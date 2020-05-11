U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, engages with 100th Operations Support Squadron Airmen at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 5, 2020. France visited RAF Mildenhall to learn about the diverse mission sets of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:37 Photo ID: 6415347 VIRIN: 201105-F-PZ401-1032 Resolution: 6546x4370 Size: 14.54 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE director of operations visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.