    USAFE director of operations visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3]

    USAFE director of operations visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, engages with 100th Operations Support Squadron Airmen at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 5, 2020. France visited RAF Mildenhall to learn about the diverse mission sets of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:37
    Photo ID: 6415347
    VIRIN: 201105-F-PZ401-1032
    Resolution: 6546x4370
    Size: 14.54 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    USAFE
    England
    RAF Mildenhall
    distinguished visitor
    GB

