U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, meets various 100th Air Refueling Wing leaders upon arrival at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 5, 2020. France visited the installation as part of a site tour of bases in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 09:37
|Photo ID:
|6415340
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-PZ401-1008
|Resolution:
|4987x3329
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE director of operations visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS
