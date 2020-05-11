USAFE director of operations visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, meets various 100th Air Refueling Wing leaders upon arrival at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 5, 2020. France visited the installation as part of a site tour of bases in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB