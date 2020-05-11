Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE director of operations visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 3]

    USAFE director of operations visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, center, briefs Maj. Gen. Derek France, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa director of operations, strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, on infrastructure projects at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 5, 2020. France visited the base to learn about the mission of USAFE - AFAFRICA’s only permanent air refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:37
    Photo ID: 6415342
    VIRIN: 201105-F-PZ401-1044
    Resolution: 5181x3458
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    USAFE
    England
    RAF Mildenhall
    distinguished visitor
    GB

