Jim Naughton, director of Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s Airman and Family Readiness office, introduces the speaker for the first Lunch and Learn event here, Oct. 4, 2020. The Lunch and Learn events, hosted by the Airman and Family Readiness office focus on educating Airmen and their families on a variety of topics. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Chris Corso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:52 Photo ID: 6415336 VIRIN: 201004-F-DD401-0011 Resolution: 7035x4690 Size: 4.46 MB Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monthly Lunch and Learn sessions boost Airman resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Chris Corso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.