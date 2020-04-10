Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s Airman and Family Readiness office began a series of Lunch and Learn events focused on educating Airmen and their families on a variety of topics, Oct. 4, at the Airman and Family Readiness center here.



The first session was focused on helping Airmen financially prepare for the upcoming holiday season.



“Financial management and financial resiliency is a very key aspect of the Air Force Reserve component right now,” said Jim Naughton, director of Airman and Family Readiness. “All the helping agencies on base are connected, so if I can get people to understand financial management and financial readiness then that relieves stress, anger management, they are resilient, and they can be a better Airman if their finances are better.



Lunch and Learn events will take place Sundays of A-UTAs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in building 201 for the next 15 months except during December. Topics covered include:



November 2020: Sleep optimization with Matt Gruse

January 2021: Fitness goals for the year with Matt Gruse

February 2021: Love languages with Chaplain Corp

March 2021: Taxes and savings with Lucienne Hinger-Hubiak

April 2021: Appreciation in the workplace with Terri Ann Naughton

May 2021: ESGR (Employment Support for Guard and Reserve) with John Marino

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:54 Story ID: 382493 Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monthly Lunch and Learn sessions boost Airman resilience, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.