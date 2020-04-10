Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monthly Lunch and Learn sessions boost Airman resilience [Image 3 of 3]

    Monthly Lunch and Learn sessions boost Airman resilience

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Photo by Airman Chris Corso 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Lucienne Hinger-Hubiak, a financial advisor, goes over a spending plan worksheet during a Lunch and Learn event, Oct. 4, 2020, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The Lunch and Learn events, hosted by the installation’s Airman and Family Readiness office, focus on educating Airmen and their families on a variety of topics. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Chris Corso)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:52
    VIRIN: 201004-F-DD401-0014
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    This work, Monthly Lunch and Learn sessions boost Airman resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Chris Corso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient

