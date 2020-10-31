201031-N-EJ384-0014 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2020) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota leadership, base departments and organizations, and volunteers took to the streets of base housing in candy delivery teams during NAVSTA Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 07:45
|Photo ID:
|6415193
|VIRIN:
|201031-N-EA384-0014
|Resolution:
|2266x1511
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat [Image 5 of 5], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
