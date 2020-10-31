Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat [Image 5 of 5]

    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    201031-N-EJ384-0033 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2020) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota leadership, base departments and organizations, and volunteers took to the streets of base housing in candy delivery teams during NAVSTA Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 07:45
    Photo ID: 6415196
    VIRIN: 201031-N-EJ384-0033
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    This work, “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat [Image 5 of 5], by LT Lyndsi Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &ldquo;We Go to Them&rdquo; &ndash; Rota&rsquo;s Reverse Trick or Treat

    TAGS

    Morale
    Welfare
    Spain
    Fire and Emergency Services
    and Recreation (MWR)
    Rota MWR
    USO Rota
    U.S. Naval Station Rota

