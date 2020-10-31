201031-N-EJ384-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2020) Capt. David Baird, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s commanding officer, poses for a photo dressed as Captain America prior to NAVSTA Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat. Baird, Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson, NAVSTA Rota departments, USO Rota, and community volunteers tossed sweet treats to children as part of candy delivery teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 07:45
|Photo ID:
|6415191
|VIRIN:
|201031-N-EJ384-0001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat [Image 5 of 5], by LT Lyndsi Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
