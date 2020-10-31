Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat [Image 1 of 5]

    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    201031-N-EJ384-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2020) Capt. David Baird, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s commanding officer, poses for a photo dressed as Captain America prior to NAVSTA Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat. Baird, Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson, NAVSTA Rota departments, USO Rota, and community volunteers tossed sweet treats to children as part of candy delivery teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Lyndsi Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 07:45
    Photo ID: 6415191
    VIRIN: 201031-N-EJ384-0001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat [Image 5 of 5], by LT Lyndsi Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat
    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat
    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat
    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat
    “We Go to Them” – Rota’s Reverse Trick or Treat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;We Go to Them&rdquo; &ndash; Rota&rsquo;s Reverse Trick or Treat

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Morale
    Spain
    Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Rota MWR
    USO Rota
    U.S. Naval Station Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT