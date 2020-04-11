Sgt. James Gabisum, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, completes the road march portion of the Regional Health Command Europe Best Warrior competition Nov. 3 and 4 in Baumholder. Gabisum was the winner in the 'noncomissioned officer' category.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 05:37
|Photo ID:
|6415143
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title [Image 5 of 5], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title
LEAVE A COMMENT