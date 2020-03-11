Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title [Image 3 of 5]

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    1st Lt. Jacob Schwanz (right), assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Bavaria, competes in the oral board portion of the Regional Health Command Europe Best Warrior competition Nov. 3 and 4 in Baumholder. Schwanz was the winner in the 'Officer' category.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 05:37
    Photo ID: 6415142
    VIRIN: 201103-A-GJ885-003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title [Image 5 of 5], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title
    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title
    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title
    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title
    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Best Warrior

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Army Medicine

    Best Medic

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medical Department Activity-Bavaria

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Best Medic
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    Army Medical Department Activity-Bavaria
    Army Medicine EuropeRegional Health Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT