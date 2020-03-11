Spc. Walter Galdamez, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Bavaria, pulls a simulated injured Soldier on a SKEDCO during the Regional Health Command Europe Best Medic competition. Galdamez was one half of the team that earned the Best Medic title.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 05:37
|Photo ID:
|6415144
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-GJ885-004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title [Image 5 of 5], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
