201105-N-VQ841-1444 EVERETT, Wash. (Nov. 5, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue short hauls two Sailors above Naval Station Everett during a training exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Soto)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 20:50
|Photo ID:
|6415033
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-VQ841-1444
|Resolution:
|4480x6528
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NASWI Search and Rescue Conducts Exercise at Naval Station Everett [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT