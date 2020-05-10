201105-N-VQ841-1246 EVERETT, Wash. (Nov. 5, 2020) Sailors attached to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue prepare to reboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk at Naval Station Everett during training exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Soto)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6415034
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-VQ841-1246
|Resolution:
|6575x4480
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NASWI Search and Rescue Conducts Exercise at Naval Station Everett [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
