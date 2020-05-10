201105-N-VQ841-1146 EVERETT, Wash. (Nov. 5, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue prepares to land in a softball field at Naval Station Everett during a training exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Soto)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 20:52
|Photo ID:
|6415032
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-VQ841-1146
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NASWI Search and Rescue Conducts Exercise at Naval Station Everett [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
