201104-N-PM193-2366
WASHINGTON (Nov. 4, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite, second from right, donates a Georgia pine timber fragment from the heavy frigate USS Chesapeake to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy during an artifact presentation. During the presentation, Braithwaite and Naval History and Heritage Command personnel discussed how curators acquire and preserve artifacts for display in Navy and civilian museums around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6414895
|VIRIN:
|201104-N-PM193-2366
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECNAV Visits NHHC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT