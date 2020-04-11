201104-N-PM193-2070

WASHINGTON (Nov. 4, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite, center, receives a brief from Master Chief Constructionman Daniel Sherman, Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command, right, and Senior Chief Yeoman Robert Thomas, Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) during an artifact presentation at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy. During the presentation, Braithwaite and NHHC personnel discussed how curators acquire and preserve artifacts for display in Navy and civilian museums around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:23 Photo ID: 6414893 VIRIN: 201104-N-PM193-2070 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits NHHC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.