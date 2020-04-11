SECNAV Visits NHHC

201104-N-PM193-2201
WASHINGTON (Nov. 4, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite, center, receives a brief from Master Chief Constructionman Daniel Sherman, Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command, right, and Senior Chief Yeoman Robert Thomas, Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) during an artifact presentation at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy. During the presentation, Braithwaite and NHHC personnel discussed how curators acquire and preserve artifacts for display in Navy and civilian museums around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)
|11.04.2020
|11.05.2020 17:23
