    SECNAV Visits NHHC [Image 2 of 4]

    SECNAV Visits NHHC

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    201104-N-PM193-2201
    WASHINGTON (Nov. 4, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite, center, receives a brief from Master Chief Constructionman Daniel Sherman, Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command, right, and Senior Chief Yeoman Robert Thomas, Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) during an artifact presentation at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy. During the presentation, Braithwaite and NHHC personnel discussed how curators acquire and preserve artifacts for display in Navy and civilian museums around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    VIRIN: 201104-N-PM193-2201
