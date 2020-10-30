‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen

Master Sgt. Mercylen Ayo, 21st Medical Squadron superintendent, left, prepares to hand out candy to Airmen and civilians at the North gate while Chief Master Sgt. Michael Rozneck, Delta 8 senior enlisted leader, holds a sign during the Don’t Give Up event at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Thirteen Airmen greeted fellow Wingmen for more than two hours at the gate. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

