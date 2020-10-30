Lt. Col Bryan Bell, 1st Space Operations Squadron commander, displays his sign for users of the North gate to read Oct. 30, 2020 at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Along with an encouraging message, Airmen and civilians received candy as they entered the gate for their duty day. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6414727
|VIRIN:
|201030-X-EF662-1003
|Resolution:
|1071x1031
|Size:
|264.08 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen
LEAVE A COMMENT