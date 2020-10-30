Lt. Col. Michael Schriever, 2nd Space Operations Squadron commander, holds his “Don’t Give Up” sign at the North gate as Airmen and civilians arrive Oct. 30, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Thirteen Airmen held signs or handed out candy prior to the morning shift’s duty day. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6414726
|VIRIN:
|201030-X-EF662-1002
|Resolution:
|1164x965
|Size:
|254.54 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
