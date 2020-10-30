‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen

Lt. Col. Michael Schriever, 2nd Space Operations Squadron commander, holds his “Don’t Give Up” sign at the North gate as Airmen and civilians arrive Oct. 30, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Thirteen Airmen held signs or handed out candy prior to the morning shift’s duty day. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

