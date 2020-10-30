Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    ‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Marcus Hill 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Lt. Col. Michael Schriever, 2nd Space Operations Squadron commander, holds his “Don’t Give Up” sign at the North gate as Airmen and civilians arrive Oct. 30, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Thirteen Airmen held signs or handed out candy prior to the morning shift’s duty day. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

    This work, 'Don't Give Up' campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS

    ‘Don’t Give Up’ campaign inspires P-S GAR Airmen

    Peterson AFB
    Air Force
    Schriever AFB
    Don't Give Up

