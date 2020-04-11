201104-N-N3674-009

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ECUADOR

    11.04.2020

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201104-N-N3674-008 MANTA, Ecuador (November 4, 2020) Naval ships from Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and the United States conduct naval formations during a training exercise for UNITAS LXI in Ecuador, Nov. 4, 2020. The exercise was done to test interoperability and communication between the partner nations. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from 9 countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Libunao/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020
    EC
    U.S. Southern Command
    Ecuador
    UNITAS
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    UNITAS LXI

