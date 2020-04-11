201104-N-N3674-011 MANTA, Ecuador (November 4, 2020) Naval ships from Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and the United States conduct naval formations during a training exercise for UNITAS LXI in Ecuador, Nov. 4, 2020. The exercise was done to test interoperability and communication between the partner nations. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from 9 countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Libunao/Released)

