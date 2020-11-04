U.S. 4th Fleet and Peru Kick off Planning for UNITAS 2021

Courtesy Photo | 201104-N-N3674-008 MANTA, Ecuador (November 4, 2020) Naval ships from Ecuador,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201104-N-N3674-008 MANTA, Ecuador (November 4, 2020) Naval ships from Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and the United States conduct naval formations during a training exercise for UNITAS LXI in Ecuador, Nov. 4, 2020. The exercise was done to test interoperability and communication between the partner nations. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from 9 countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Libunao/Released) see less | View Image Page

Mayport, Fla- U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet and the Peruvian Navy co-hosted a virtual Initial Planning Conference (IPC) March 15-19 in support of the upcoming UNITAS LXII exercise. The exercise, which will occur September in Peru, will celebrate the bicentennial of Peru and the Peruvian Navy.



Rear Adm. Carlos Tupac Yupanqui, Chief of Staff Pacific Operations General Command, Peruvian Navy, formally opened the planning conference along with his counterparts, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S 4th Fleet and Brig.Gen. Phillip Frietze, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South.

“UNITAS remains the longest-running maritime exercise in the world, reinforcing relationships and sharpening warfighting skills,” said Gabrielson. “The team raises the bar every year, making UNITAS a crucial part of our partner navy’s readiness strategies. We are grateful for the commitment and proud of the impact that UNITAS has on our ability to come together and protect our shared interests.”



This year, UNITAS will occur in three concurrent phases: a pacific phase, an amphibious phase, and an amazon phase. This will include forces operating together at sea, in the littorals, and at Peru’s naval base in Iquitos, along the Amazon River.



“This kind of exercise represents a great opportunity to train to together,” said Yupanqui. “They (participating forces) will be oriented to conduct maritime and amphibious operations in order to develop combined and joint interoperability.”



Planners from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Mexico, Panama, Spain, and Uruguay, joined U.S. and Peruvian representatives from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Special Operations Forces in conducting a series of virtual planning meetings to refine the concept of operations, schedule of events and assigned roles and responsibilities. All participating countries will virtually sign a memorandum to continue detailed planning and signifying the intent to participate in this year’s exercise.



UNITAS, Latin for “unity”, is the longest-running, multi-national maritime exercises in the world. Conceived in 1959, UNITAS I took place in 1960. UNITAS LXII will focus on enhancing interoperability among multinational and joint forces to include live-fire events. The work-up phase will lead up to a multi-day scenario phase where participating countries unite to lead and operate as a multi-national force.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



