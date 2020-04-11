Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Observer Coach/Trainers keep mock protest safe [Image 13 of 14]

    Observer Coach/Trainers keep mock protest safe

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Observer Coach/Trainers keep mock protest safe during a mock protest at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Nov. 4, 2020, as part of training for KFOR 28. Training at JMRC provides USAREUR-specific training, followed by a mission rehearsal exercise to hone the skills of the battle group headquarters prior to deployment to Kosovo. KFOR 28 builds readiness, interoperability, promotes regional stability and enhances relationships between allied and partner nations. (US Army Photo by Dr. Joyce Costello)

    This work, Observer Coach/Trainers keep mock protest safe [Image 14 of 14], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

