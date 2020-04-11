Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albanians and US troops engage in mock protest [Image 5 of 14]

    Albanians and US troops engage in mock protest

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Albanian Soldiers assigned to 3-rd COY put their crowd riot control training to the test against mock protestors from 1-4 Infantry Regiment at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Nov. 4, 2020, as part of training for KFOR 28. The Albanian Armed Force’s participation in KFOR training enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partners during a crisis. (US Army Photo by Dr. Joyce Costello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 06:20
    Photo ID: 6414180
    VIRIN: 201104-A-ZG882-697
    Resolution: 2935x4403
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Albanians and US troops engage in mock protest [Image 14 of 14], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    Crowd riot control
    3-rd Coy
    Albanian Armed Forces
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin

