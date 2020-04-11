Albanians and US troops engage in mock protest

Albanian Soldiers assigned to 3-rd COY put their crowd riot control training to the test against mock protestors from 1-4 Infantry Regiment at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Nov. 4, 2020, as part of training for KFOR 28. The Albanian Armed Force’s participation in KFOR training enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partners during a crisis. (US Army Photo by Dr. Joyce Costello)

