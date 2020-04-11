Italian and US troops engage in mock protest

Italian Soldiers assigned to 1st FA Regiment (Mountain) put their crowd riot control training to the test against mock protestors from 1-4 Infantry Regiment at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Nov. 4, 2020, as part of training for KFOR 28. The Italian Army’s participation in KFOR training enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partners during a crisis. (US Army Photo by Dr. Joyce Costello)

