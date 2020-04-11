McCain conducts RAS with INS Shakti, HMAS Ballarat during Malabar 2020

The Takanami-class destroyer JS Oonami (JS 111), far left, sails off as the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Indian Navy Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A 57) during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6414150
|VIRIN:
|201104-N-WI365-3014
|Resolution:
|6141x4386
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
