McCain conducts RAS with INS Shakti, HMAS Ballarat during Malabar 2020

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Indian Navy Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A 57) and the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

