The Indian Navy Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A 57), left, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 03:02 Photo ID: 6414149 VIRIN: 201104-N-WI365-3011 Resolution: 6115x4368 Size: 1.13 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McCain conducts RAS with INS Shakti, HMAS Ballarat during Malabar 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.