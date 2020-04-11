Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A bilateral RADR training [Image 4 of 4]

    A bilateral RADR training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen mix a rapid set concrete mix in a crater to complete the backfill portion of Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) during bilateral RADR training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The training was part of a week-long bilateral RADR training program, enhancing interoperability and preparedness between the two nations to jointly respond to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 00:37
    Photo ID: 6414084
    VIRIN: 201104-F-PM645-2317
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 16.79 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A bilateral RADR training [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CES
    Bilateral
    Alliance
    USAF
    Readiness
    JASDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    RADR
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

