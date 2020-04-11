Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen mix a rapid set concrete mix in a crater to complete the backfill portion of Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) during bilateral RADR training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The training was part of a week-long bilateral RADR training program, enhancing interoperability and preparedness between the two nations to jointly respond to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 00:37 Photo ID: 6414084 VIRIN: 201104-F-PM645-2317 Resolution: 6720x3780 Size: 16.79 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A bilateral RADR training [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.