Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen mix a rapid set concrete mix in a crater to complete the backfill portion of Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) during bilateral RADR training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The training was part of a week-long bilateral RADR training program, enhancing interoperability and preparedness between the two nations to jointly respond to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
This work, A bilateral RADR training [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
