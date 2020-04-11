U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, explains a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) system to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, commanding general, Air Defense Command, during a bilateral RADR training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The training was part of a week-long bilateral RADR training program, enhancing interoperability and preparedness between the two nations to jointly respond to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Posted: 11.05.2020
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP